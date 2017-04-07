Mclsidore Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has donated bales of clothes, learning materials and assorted food items, worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the New Life Orphanage at Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

The donation according to the President of the Foundation, Isidore Enyonam Togbedji, was to support the home in meeting their basic needs, and encourage the children to develop themselves into responsible adults to help in the nation’s growth.

The day, which coincided with the birthday of the Founder of Mclsidore, saw members of his team and inmates of the orphanage share in the good moments together.

Mr. Isidore was stunned by the amazing talents exhibited by the children during the celebrations.

The items presented included bags of rice, cartons of cooking oil, and soft drinks among others, valued at a cost of Ghc3000.

The Head of the New Life Orphanage, who doubles as the Chief of Otinor, Nungua, Nii Afotey Botwe II, thanked the foundation for the gesture, and called other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the home.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana