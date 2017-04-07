The Supporters Union wing of Asante Kotoko, the National Circles Council has condemned the acts of violence carried out by a number of club supporters yesterday at the club’s training ground.

The Supporters prevented head coach Zdravko Logarusic from entering the training ground and held up training for close to an hour before club officials managed to restore order.

Despite occupying the third spot on the league log fans of the club have been growing impatient with the team and this has heightened over the past few weeks with the club failing to record a win in 3 straight matches.

“In modern football I don’t think that irrespective of the gravity of your concerns the best way to register that concern is the way and manner in which our supporters handled it yesterday.

“It is an act that we condemn and from the position of the National Circles Council, we will not entertain such behaviour.

“We have had issues with the tactics and systems being employed by the coach but we as supporters don’t have that mandate but if we feel that there are issues the best we can do is to direct our grievances to the National Circles Council, stated Michael Nkansah, Head of Communications for the NCC.

Kotoko welcome Ebusua Dwarfs to the Baba Yara stadium on match day 11 of the Ghana Premier League with an opportunity to seize the top spot on the league log.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com