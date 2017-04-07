The Judicial Service has in a strongly worded statement condemned the attack on a court in Kumasi by members of the Delta Force, a vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Members of the Delta Force stormed a Kumasi Circuit court on Thursday, and vandalized some court property, and freed 13 of their members, who were facing trial for allegedly harassing the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The Service in the statement said “this act of impunity is not only a grave affront to the independence and dignity of the judiciary, but also an attack on the rule of law and the administration of justice in a constitutional democracy.”

“The Judiciary is the last bastion and bulwark for the defence and protection of the constitution and the rule of law. This barbaric incident is most regrettable and dents the image of the country which is seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa,” the statement added.

The Service also made a number of demands including a call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Minister of Interior, to take immediate steps to provide maximum security at all times for judges.

It further demanded an immediate investigation into the incident, adding that, the perpetrators dealt with decisively in accordance with law.

“The nation’s attempt at democratic governance and enforcement of the rule of law will flounder and fail if such actions are allowed to foster.”

While appealing to judges and staff to remain calm and discharge their duties without fear, the Service also said it has taken note of the assurances given by the government with regards to this matter.

“The Council will keep in touch with government on the issue of security for Judges and staff and additional steps to be taken to avert any such incidents in the future.”

The Judicial Council also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Minister of the Interior to take immediate steps to provide maximum security at all times for the Judge concerned and indeed all Judges and courts in the country.

Judges panic over Delta Force attack in open court

The Judges and Magistrates Association of Ghana earlier expressed fear for the lives of its members following the incident.

According to the judges, the incident on Thursday has brought to light the threat they face each day with the inadequate security at the various courts in the country.

