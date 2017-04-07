Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Western Regional Minister, has called on school authorities to include e-learning in the academic curriculum to ensure that students become conversant with technology.

He said the changing pace of academic work required that ICT and library services in schools were integrated in academic work to help students derive the best from technology.

Dr. Afriyie said this when he visited some selected schools within the Metropolis to observe the students who were currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Regional Minister was accompanied by Anthony K. K. Sam, Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mrs Afi Amafugah, Regional Education Director and Mrs Elizabeth Akuoko, the Metropolitan Director of Education.

At the Badu Bonsu Senior High School, Mr Joseph Ben Asmah, Headmaster of the school, expressed concern about the way the community was using the school as a thorough fare which posed a security threat to lives and property in the school.

He said institutions such as “schools, police stations and courts must be seen as monuments and not left unprotected”.

The Regional Minister also visited the Bompeh Technical Senior High School in Takoradi where the school authorities complained about the lack of a technical laboratory to enhance practical work.

At the time of the visit more than 500 candidates were busy writing the social studies paper.

–

Source: GNA