About a week ago, patrons of gospel songstress Piesie Esther’s album launch at Alisa Hotel were surprised to have seen traditional priest Nana Agradaa in attendance.

Nana Agradaa’s presence at the launch, stoked controversy as regards the propriety or otherwise of a traditional priest gracing a programme of a gospel artiste.

Pieise Esther had explained that she invited Nana Agradaa not because of her priesthood or money but because she had known her personally for a long time.

“I called her because she is a person I’ve known for a very long time but not as a fetish priestess. She has been buying from my boutique at Darkuman so she has been my costumer. Even before she became fetish priestess, she was also my church member at Pastor Apae Life’s Great Light Worship Centre.

Even aside knowing her for years, people like her who were Christians but left the Kingdom are the ones God says He wants so I don’t see anything wrong with her coming to the album launch.” Piesie Esther had told KMJ on Hitz FM.

However, in an another interview with award winning gospel minister OJ on Accra FM on whether he would ever invite a fetish priest to his show, the ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa’ singer answered in the negative.

“I will never invite a fetish priest to my programme. I won’t condemn it but I won’t do it. Certain draw your followers from the word and they stop following you. I can dye my hair, put on an earring and fix gold on my teeth but there are some people when they see that on you they can even decide not to patronise your music so I have to come clean and look simple so that people can identify with what I am doing,” he told Nana Romeo in the interview.

In a separate interview with citifmonline.com, the celebrated song writer noted that his statement was not a response to Piesie’s story because he was asked a general question by the host and he responded accordingly.

“I did not even know of the story in question until after the interview. But he asked a general question and I gave him a general answer. If he had asked the question with specific reference to Piesie Esther, I would have approached it accordingly,” he said.

Born Michael Oware Sakyi, Minister OJ has produced songs like ‘Etisen,’ ‘Adom ne Odo,’ ‘Obi Nya Wo Aye,’ ‘Ma Ye Se Wo Pen,’ ‘Onipa Hia Mmoa,’ among others.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana