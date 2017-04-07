The elders of the Otuano Royal Family, the Kingmakers of the Effutu Traditional Area in the Central Region, have warned the Effutu Member of Parliament, Alex Afenyo-Markin to desist from actions that may disturb the upcoming Aboakyir with his political colours.

They urged the Member of Parliament to restrain his supporters from fomenting troubles ahead of the 2017 peaceful Aboakyir Festival.

Addressing a news conference at the Otuano Royal House at Winneba, the Head of the Family, Neenyi Bondzie Essiedu, appealed to the lawmaker and his assigns to stop introducing politics into a traditional festival, and respect the existing Aboakyir road map that has helped maintain peace for the past five years.

“The Member of Parliament for Effutu Hon. Alex Afenyo-Markin cannot be left out of the people who want to destroy the peaceful celebration with party colours. He is determined to do away with the roadmap which had been in existence for the past five years and had ensured virtually a peaceful Aboakyir. But if we hear utterances like ‘our party is in power, my party is in power and my government is power. Wait a minute, is our MP who is also a legal brain drifting away from the constitution?” he quizzed.

He said “for the past five years, the MP has not been part of festival, but I cannot phantom why he is going round this time inviting people on television to this year’s Aboakyir. He should be up and doing as a Member of Parliament for Effutuman.”

He entreated those who love Effutuman to join them with joy and open heart to peacefully celebrate the 2017 Aboakyir in style.

He assured the public that this year’s Aboakyir festival would be celebrated with the existing road map.

“Having met with the leadership of the two Asafo companies; Tuafo No 1 and Dentsifo No. 2, we have both unanimously resolved to peacefully celebrate this year’s Aboakyir festival using the existing road map which has helped maintained peace and sanity needed for the past five years” he added.

2017 Aboakyir Festival will be peaceful – Paramount Chief assures

In a related development, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, has assured the public that the impending 2017 Aboakyir Festival would be peaceful.

The festival in the past years has been largely marred by violence as a result of a lingering chieftaincy dispute in the area. But the Chief explained that such things are a thing of the past, since for the first time in twenty (20) years, all the Asafo companies have agreed to participate in the celebration of the deer hunting.

–

By: Akwesi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana