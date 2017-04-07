A former Deputy Minister for Interior, James Agalga, has said that the recent violent activities of New Patriotic Party-affiliated vigilante group, Delta Force, is an indication of weak leadership on the part of the government.

“I am not surprised that the Delta Force has taken up the challenge to scare off security agencies of the state like they did in the case of the regional liaison officer in the Ashanti region. These things have happened because leadership is beginning to show signs of weakness. I will say without fear of any contradiction that leadership has failed in dealing with the vigilante groups,” Mr. Agalga said.

Speaking onon Thursday, James Agalga said the failure of the government to prosecute members of vigilante groups that perpetrated various forms of violence in the past, has emboldened them to commit more of such acts with impunity.

“Right after the verdict was declared by the EC, we started experiencing once again the nefarious activities of these vigilante groups mostly those associated with the NPP. Maybe they felt emboldened by the fact that their party had won political power and so they can act with impunity. Unfortunately, leadership did not act decisively. Up till date, no arrests have been effected. I’m sure this is what has emboldened the Delta Force to misconduct themselves in monumental proportions in Kumasi. It is a dangerous situation that is beginning to unfold. Our national security is at stake and those who are charged with the responsibility of managing our national security must sit up,” he said.

Some members of a vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Delta Force, stormed the Kumasi Circuit Court on Thursday, and freed 13 members of their group who were facing charges for causing disturbances at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The group vandalized some court property, and almost assaulted the Judge, Mary Senkyire.

The judge had ruled that, they be remanded to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017, after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.

Since the news broke, many Ghanaians have expressed anger over the blatant demonstration of lawlessness, and urged the various stakeholders to deal with the matter.

According to Mr. Agalga, urgent efforts must be made to arrest those who raided the court premises.

Report yourselves or be pursued – Derry warns Delta Force

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Derry, has given a strong indication that members of the vigilante group will be arrested and brought to book.

He said other security agencies will be engaged if necessary, to clamp down on the group and ensure that justice prevails.

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Accra, Ambrose Derry warned the perpetrators that it will be in their interest to resubmit themselves to the police.

Meanwhile, eight members of those who attacked the court have been arrested by the Police.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah said the eight were arrested around the Asafo overhead close to the Prempeh Assembly Hall in the capital, Kumasi.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

