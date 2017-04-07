Robyn De Villiers, will be in Ghana to facilitate a training workshop entitled Corporate Branding and Reputation Management.

The half day training program will take place on Wednesday, 26th of April, 2017, and will cover key areas in Corporate Branding and Reputation Management, such as the process involved in Discovering, Defining and Implementing a Corporate Brand.

The training program aims to bring corporate organisations and individuals to a common understanding of the significant impact of effective communications and the benefits derived from managing public relations well.

With 25-plus years’ experience in the field of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Robyn founded a network of in country communications consultancies which provides local and international clients with market relevant communications services in over 50 African countries.

The Burson-Marsteller Africa network, of which Infocus Burson-Marsteller, Ghana, is a partner, is recognized locally and globally as the premier communications network on the continent and in 2016, Robyn was recognized by the Holmes Report, the PR industry’s most highly regarded trade publication globally, with an EMEA SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement.

A respected communications practitioner, Robyn is called upon by business associations and local and international communications associations to address, and facilitate training for, communications professionals, public relations and corporate communications students and corporate audiences on a range of topics including reputation management, issue and risk management and crisis communications management.

Commenting on her upcoming visit to Ghana, Mrs De Villiers said, “It is a privilege to visit Accra again and to be able to highlight the importance of effective corporate branding and reputation management to communications executives and organisations in Accra. Globally it is accepted that CEOs are responsible for managing the reputations of their organizations and protecting the value of their corporate brands. In my experience, this message is beginning to hit home in countries across Africa and I value the opportunity to share my understanding of this increasingly important area of overall business success during my visit.”

Alberta Akosa, General Manager of Infocus Burson-Marsteller said, “Infocus Burson-Marsteller is honored with the presence of Mrs. De Villiers, an internationally recognized thought leader in corporate communications to facilitate the training, we extend invitationsto Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers, Senior Executives and Marketing Managers to participate as the Ghanaian market is growing increasingly competitive and customers are gradually evolving. Corporate branding and reputation management form part of organizational DNA and cannot be over looked.”

–

Source: Burson-Marsteller