Renowned Consultant, Breast surgeon and President of Breast Care International Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai is confident the country could attain a breast cancer free status with consistent support from corporate Ghana.

“A zero breast cancer population is impossible but we can drive down the figures drastically if we keep lifting the awareness creation bar notches up daily,” Dr. Wiafe who is also the Chief Executive for Peace and Love Hospitals, said.

The Multiple award winner, Dr. Wiafe, made the remark when she was addressing over 2,000 students and some old girls of the Krobo Girls Senior High school in the Eastern Region as part of the school’s 19th anniversary celebrations.

She reiterated that it was important to inculcate the breast cancer information on the minds of the youth, who she described as “enterprising and agents of change.”

She said the various social media platforms should be engaged with updates on breast cancer information in a bid to keep the dynamic generation abreast of what is pertaining in the area of breast cancer.

“There is an explosion of information on the disease and these could be accessed at the click of a button on almost every hand-held communication gadget. This is the information age; let’s exploit research information to protect our women,” she pleaded.

The highly patronized program, which was sponsored by Delta Airlines took off to a bright start with the traditional education and counseling session, after which Dr. Wiafe answered some frequently asked questions, prominent among them were the causes, treatment, and survivability of the disease.

She assured the student body that BCI was keen on survivorship and made good the claim as several survivors took to the stage and related their lifetime experiences as patients first, and then survivors, to boost the morale and confidence of the students, while dispelling the notion that patients hardly survived the disease.

The Headmistress of Krobo Girls Senior High School, Ms. Cecilia Appiah was full of praise for BCI for projecting breast cancer and giving it a national character, promising that the board and management of the school, as well as the entire student body, would complement BCI in whatever way possible to spread the breast cancer awareness creation message in a bid to significantly reduce the mortality and morbidity arising from late stage reporting.

Credit: Breast Care International