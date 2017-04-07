The Ghana DJ Awards will honour Victor Kpakpo Addo, known in public life as Rev. Azigiza Jnr, with a Lifetime Achievement Award at its 2017 edition slated for Saturday, May 6 at the Silver Star Towers in Accra.

Speaking to Hitz FM’s morning show host KMJ on Thursday, the spokesperson for the award, Daddy Bosco revealed that the ‘retired’ disc jockey, who is now a reverend minister, will be given the special award for his contribution to the DJ profession.

“We are honouring Azigiza for his contribution to ‘deejaying’ in Ghana. For those who are quite old, they would remember the great work Azigiza did when he was at Joy FM. He was the hottest DJ at that time and we deem it fit to honour him,” he told KMJ.

About Rev. Azigiza Jnr

Azigiza Jnr started his showbiz career as a dancer but later took part in the Embassy Double-Do dancing contest in 1989 but unfortunately, he did not win. Disappointed, he decided to give up dancing but was advised by ace arts doyen Kwasi Kyei Darkwa (KKD), to try other showbiz avenues.

So he got into disc jockeying and, in no time, he won his mettle in the DJ realm, especially in 1991 when he won the Best West African DJ at a contest held in Togo. He won another in 1993, when he emerged the Best African DJ.

Azigiza Jnr. was resident DJ of most off the big nightclubs in Accra, like Miracle Mirage, the Golden Egg and Glenns. He also hosted Joy FM’s Joy Beach Jam, Guinness Music for Your Dancing Feet, on GTV, Video Vibes and the Azigiza Show.

According to him, all along he had been reflecting on what to do with his life. It was around that period that he came out with his first album, ‘Me Do Wo Abena,’ in 1994, which had to the top hit, ‘Kponkpa.’ In 1995, he released ‘Two degrees Kponkpa’ and followed it with another hit ‘Wo Ye Bea,’ in 1996, which he featured Tic Tac.

In 1998, he became a born-again Christian and that is when his transformation started. He enrolled in some Bible schools and has since been a minister of the gospel.

Ghana DJ Awards 2017

Ghana DJ Awards which is in its fifth year is organised by Merqury Republik, with the aim of reward disc jockeys that have excelled in their work in the year under review.

According to the organisers, this year some selected international DJs would be performing live in Ghana at the award ceremony.

These international DJs will battle it out with Ghanaian DJs such as DJ Mono, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Mic Smith, DJ Collins, Andy Dosty and DJ Black.

In addition to promoting unity among Ghanaian DJs, the event will also create an opportunity for music fans to interact with all the artistes, DJs and other celebrities who will be present at the award.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana