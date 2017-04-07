A building collapsed on children at Awutu Ofadaa near Awutu Bodwease in the Awutu Senya West district of the Central Region on Thursday.

The three children, who are pupils of the Redemption International School, were playing around the single room structure, during their break time and were injured in the incident.

The parents of the three were in shock when the headmaster informed them on the sudden incident.

The remaining portion of the dilapidated building, which is located about thirty meters away from the Redemption International School, has been ordered by the Chief of Awutu Ofadaa to be demolished with immediate effect.

Two of the three primary two pupils have been treated and discharged, whilst the third child has been referred to the Agona Swedru Hospital.

The Bodwease District Police Commander, ASP Bernard Norgah, told Citi News the community was in a state of calm despite the incident.

–

By: Akwasi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana