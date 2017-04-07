Fans of Asante Kotoko held up the team’s training session on Thursday afternoon for over an hour in protest over the recent poor results in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic was prevented from entering the training pitch and was initially turned away by fans, led by one Seidu.

They allowed the players into the Kotoko’s Adako Jachie training pitch but Lugarusic was harshly asked to go away.

He drove off amid shouting from the fans who were at the training facility before the team’s arrival.

Below is the video of the incident by courtesy of Nana Kwame Luvsbarcelona Yamoah’s Facebook page:

However, officials of the club managed to calm the supporters down and the team managed to hold its planned training session with the coach.

Fans have been unhappy after the team went three games without a win with the latest result being Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Medeama.

Before that, Kotoko had lost 1-0 to Hearts of Oak and had drawn goalless with WAFA.

After the match against WAFA, reports from Kumasi stated that the fans massed up outside the Baba Yara Stadium and protested at the team’s performance on the day.

And it seems their anger was heightened by the defeat in Tarkwa to Medeama; their first ever loss to the Yellow and Mauves in Tarkwa since Medeama joined the league seven years ago.

Kotoko face Dwarfs in Kumasi on Sunday in Round 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

–

By: Citi Sports Desk