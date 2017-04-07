The Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, has assured the public that the impending 2017 Aboakyir Festival would be peaceful.

The festival in the past years has been largely marred by violence as a result of a lingering chieftaincy dispute in the area.

But the Chief explained that such things are a thing of the past, since for the first time in twenty (20) years, all the Asafo companies have agreed to participate in the celebration of the deer hunting.

He explained that all traditional authorities and the security agencies have put in place measures that will forestall any unforeseen acrimony during the celebration of the festival.

“Aboakyir should be peaceful; we had lengthy discussions with the Municipal Security Council and the youth on Thursday, and we are optimistic this year’s Abaokyir would surely be peaceful.”

He therefore warned all trouble makers to stay off the festival as the law enforcement agencies will deal with any recalcitrant.

Neenyi Ghartey VII added that, the youth are ready to support a peaceful Aboakyir which will promote development in the area.

“Times have changed; and we are not in the same era again. Our discussions are going down with the youth. From the reaction we are getting from the youth, they are being more careful and vigilant. They are thinking more about their community and its image; and I know that this year’s Aboakyir would a remarkable festival.”

He also called on indigenes of Effutu to get involved to ensure a peaceful celebration. The festival will take place in the first week of May, 2017.

By: Akwesi Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana