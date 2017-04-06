The Minority in Parliament has called for the withdrawal of the nomination of a Deputy Minister Nominee of Agriculture, George Oduro.

According to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, there is a damning Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) report that incriminates the nominee who is also MP for New Edubiase in the Ashanti region.

He was however prevented from revealing details of the offence because he was ruled out of order on matter of relevance on the floor of the house

Making his case on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Iddrisu said: “ The President should for instance consider withdrawing the nomination of one their appointees by name George Oduro because there is a damning BNI report on him and Mr. Speaker when we say we want to conduct due diligence, it is probably because of this. We here have a responsibility here not to impune the integrity of any calling, particularly when the person is a Member of Parliament but when the information comes to us, we have a duty to cross check the veracity or otherwise of that particular information …”

But the Majority Leader did not wait for Mr. Iddrisu to conclude when he interrupted, saying the former was being unfair since the accused was absent.

He further wondered why the Minority was raising this issue when the House was assessing a report on Ministerial Nominees who had already been vetted.

“The person whose issue the Minority Leader is raising is not part of this report so Mr. Speaker I am surprised that he is talking aout this. On the issue of relevance, the person is not being considered,” the Minority Leader argued.

Responding to these allegations, the Deputy Minister Nominee also dismissed these claims, saying “I am not aware of any report so in case they make it available, I will love to see.”

Meanwhile the House has approved the nomination of some 17 Deputy Ministerial Nominees.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

