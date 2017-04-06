The new Eastern Regional Police Commander, ACP George Alex Mensah, has pledged his support in the fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, in the Eastern Region.

The Eastern Region has been badly hit by the activities of illegal miners with a number water bodies, and farmlands polluted and destroyed.

ACP George Alex Mensah, in an interview with, said his outfit was ready to contribute their quota in ending galamsey in the region and the country as a whole.

“It is a pity when you visit the sites where the galamsey operations are done. Now all the clean water the people use to drink are gone. The trees have been cut down, cocoa farms have been sold out and this is devastating. If we do not put down punitive measures in place as soon as possible we will have to import drinking water.”

“My men and I are ready to help in the fight against galamsey, I support Citi FM’s campaign to end galamsey and all other groups in the country who are now awake to fight galamsey. What we need is the backing of the state, as politicians and Chiefs are deeply involved in it. They own the pits and sponsor the equipment and machines they use. We need you the media to name and shame them and we will move to apprehend them.”

We’re ready to combat Fulani

On his strategy to deal with Fulani herdsmen in the region, ACP George Alex Mensah pledged his readiness to deal with lawless Fulani herdsmen.

Six basic schools in the Kwahu East District have been closed down for the past two months due to the activities of the nomadic herdsmen.

The Police Commander said, “this Fulani issue has been with us for some time, but it is getting out of hands now, we have chiefs, politicians and even some security people who are involved in this Fulani problem. They buy the cattle from these Fulani people, give out lands to them and pay the Fulani people to rear the cattle for them.”

He added, “we need a national approach to solve this menace because when police in the Eastern Region decide to combat them, they move through the bush to the Ashanti Region, when Ashanti Region police also fights them, they move to another region and keep rotating. So the state needs to come out with a strategy where police in the Eastern, Ashanti, Northern and other parts will move together concurrently to drive them out of our country and this will help bring joy back to the people.”

By: Neil Amatey Karnaku/citifmonline.com/Ghana