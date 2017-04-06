Uber and Old Mutual have come together to take drivers in Accra, Lagos and Nairobi through a money management course.

The course forms part of the Global Money Week celebrations and is being organised with the theme “Learn. Save. Earn.”

Drivers who will be a part of the course will be empowered with the skills to manage their finances to grow their income and to save for the future.

The workshops, which are called ‘On the Money’ workshops, are free for Uber driver partners in Kenya, Nigeria and in Ghana.

They have previously been run in South Africa with great success.

“Global Money Week highlights the importance of money management skills and we are excited to be able to play a role in helping make the most of their hard-earned money. Small businesses are key to driving inclusive economic growth in Africa – and their success ultimately benefits us all. By extending this partnership with Uber across Africa, we are able to further promote financial fitness across the continent,” said John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. Six years and over two billion trips later, the company has started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

The Uber network is now available in over 475 cities in over 75 countries spanning 6 continents. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go. For questions visit www.uber.com

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual provides long-term savings, protection, investment and lending solutions to a broad range of customers – from individuals, businesses and corporate to institutions. Old Mutual Emerging Markets operates in 18 countries across Africa, Latin America and Asia.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana