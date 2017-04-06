The Supreme Court has acquitted and discharged a former police officer, Tetteh Samadzi, who sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment for robbery.

The five panel of justices presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, deferred the reasons for their decision.

Constable Tetteh Samadzi was arrested together with one Foster on Friday March 6, 2009, for a robbery incident at Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region.

He was interdicted and was subsequently found guilty of the offence by a High court which sentenced him to a prison term of fifteen years.

Lawyers for the former police officer appealed the case but did not succeed, before they proceeded to the Supreme court for redress.

The constable, allegedly chauffeured the gang of robbers in a Volkswagen Golf with registration number GT 2472 R, and told irate youth who were then searching for the robbers that he was called by Foster to help in the search for the criminals.

According to one of the robbery victims, Samadzi was part of a gang of four men who came to his house at about 1:00am on Independence Day and robbed him of GH¢250, two mobile phones and a DVD player.

He said his door was forcibly opened with concrete blocks and shots from sophisticated weapons were fired indiscriminately during the robbery, holding everyone spellbound. He was also beaten to pulp by the robbers, he noted.

Also, at about 3:00am that same day, the gang robbed one Evans Boakye, a newspaper vendor at the same location, and bolted with three phones and an amount of GH¢150.

At the time of their arrest, an AK47 rifle, a pistol, as well as live and spent cartridges were found in the car which had a police sticker on the windscreen.

–

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana