It is a glaring scenario and reality that for many years, we have succeeded in selling our birth right to foreigners. Particularly, in recent times, we seem to have sold it to the Chinese, who have taken over our country. These Asians have become synonymous with illegal mining activities popularly known as Galamsey.

Documentaries on television and radio stations in the last few weeks have pointed out how we have failed to combat galamsey. Historical streams, lakes and other water bodies have been polluted. The sad reality is that our rich heritage and inheritance have been traded for pittance and the destruction of the environment.

Lakes which hitherto used to be the pride of Ghana is nothing to write home about. For instance, the current state of River Pra, Densu and the Volta Lake is heartbreaking.

Despite the fact that in 2013, the government made a frantic effort and deported some Chinese for their involvement in Illegal mining activities, a report published on theguardian.com in July of that same year revealed our government’s dependence on the Chinese. It indicated that Ghana’s government, depends heavily on China for billions of dollars in loans and as a major trading partner.

In that same report, the Former Minister for Land and Natural Resource, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini made a startling revelation after the deportation saying “Of late we have seen a tightening of the visa regime at the Chinese embassy for Ghanaians. We don’t know whether this is a manifestation of our actions to deport illegal Chinese gold miners,”

“This is a matter for concern. Relations between China and Ghana go back a long way, and they had been on the rise until we started the expulsion of foreigners from our illegal mining sites. We didn’t think China would take it to this extent,” he added

Within that same period the Chinese government delayed in releasing a $3bn loan facility agreed due to the related events. However, their government denied any foul play and retaliation, the report stated.

Some commentators have posited that the over- reliance and partnerships with the Chinese has made Ghana vulnerable while the Chinese have become untouchable. People have sold their farmland to these Chinese. Cocoa farmers have even abandoned their farms to also join the fray because they find this illegality lucrative.

These Chinese act as though they own Ghana. They desecrate the environment with poisonous chemicals being released into our water bodies daily. There is blatant disregard for our laws and the people. A little resistance from certain communities, and these Chinese wield guns to scare the locals away.

The term has always been “Illegal” but how many of these Chinese have been prosecuted or imprisoned? The best we have done is caused arrest and then deport them. The interesting thing is that they return to the country anyway after that.

Elsewhere, illegal activities are tantamount to years of imprisonment but here in Ghana, it is as easy as the word to engage in illegal activities. Our current Land and Natural Resource Minister, John Peter Amewu is back to the same issue practically begging the Chinese to stop illegal mining.

Could this be that due to the favours, loan facilities and other donations, our leaders and security forces fail to crack the whip on these Chinese?

Just recently, the Chinese societies donated an amount of GH¢ 50,000 to the police. The question on the minds of most people is, “Why the police? And why this time?”

The suspicions are clear and staring at our face. However, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police, DSP Cephas Arthur has dismissed the suggestions that the ¢50,000 may compromise them and dull the fight against illegal mining.

Until then, we wait to see how this Chinese illegal mining episode unfolds.

The Chinese have succeeded in buying our birth rights. We find ourselves in modern day slavery. We are gone in tatters. The nation is sick and the earlier we seek a remedy, the better for Ghana and its citizens.

–

By: Joshua K. Quaye