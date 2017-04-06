A host of Ghanaian entertainers are set to thrill patrons of the Vienna City Nightclub in Kumasi on April 22.

D Black, Shatta Wale, Flowking Stone, King Promise, Tiffany, Kojo Cue and Lil Shaker will be at the nightclub for the launch of the 06 Empire entertainment Records.

The event, which has been dubbed ‘The Biggest Launch of 06 Empire’ will be used to outdoor the company’s signing Lousika.

06 Empire will be focusing on artiste branding and management, music promotion and event organizing.

“Our goal is to help as many raw talents as we can to further music careers, pushing them to the extreme limits, providing them with the right opportunities to help develop their craft regardless of the genre they represent, “ the CEO of the company, Maxwell Ofori has said.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana