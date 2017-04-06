The new mayor for the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly in the Western Region, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, has embarked on a two-day projects inspection tour in the metropolis to have first-hand information on the level of progress of work, and which challenges ought to be addressed to have those projects ready for use.

His day-one visit, assisted by some heads of department at the assembly, took him to the Teachers Science Resource Center at Sekondi, the Sekondi Youth Center, Kojokrom market, the decommissioned haulage trucks terminal at Mpintsin, the Sofokrom Land Fill Site and the new Haulage Trucks Terminal under construction.

New Takoradi Library Complex

Mr. K.K Sam, as he is affectionately called, begun his day two visit which took him to the New Takoradi Library Complex under construction at a cost of Gh5.1m.

The project, which started in October 2015, funded by the World Bank according to the project consultant, is 65 percent complete.

Mr. K.K Sam questioned the readiness of the contractor AlfChils Company Limited over a June 2017 completion date. But the consultant assured him that “all materials needed are on site, contractor has his men on site, finance isn’t a problem, and so we will finish and hand over the project by June.”

Tanokrom Kokompe projects

Three major projects; the construction of 25 model garages and a two-storey skills training center, construction of a lorry station, and the construction of a health post all within the Takoradi Kokompe Enclave have been completed.

The 25 model garages and the two-storey skills training center which were constructed by Hydronomics Company Limited at a cost of Gh3.4m according to the Chairman of the Association of Garages at Kokompe, Joseph Oppong Sarpong, “will help us in the practical side of our work after ourselves and our apprentices have been given the theoretical side of modern maintenance in the two-storey skill training Center.”

Mr. K.K Sam was impressed with work done so far, and asked managers of the new facility to ensure regular maintenance.

Kokompe Health Post

At Kokompe, Cyndrock Construction Company Limited has constructed a Gh 401,386 Health Post.

The Health Post has been completed and is already in use. However, according to the Senior Physician Assistant in charge at the facility which offers OPD, Maternity, Child Welfare, and Mental Health among others, Joyce Asankomah, apart from the lack of supplies of essential medical supplies, the cut in water supply to the facility by the Ghana Water Company Limited to the Kokompe Enclave is “impeding heavily on our work. We have had to resort to public Polytanks and compete with the artisans for water. Besides, it is difficult dealing with injuries which are the common to us without water, and the washrooms are not in use because we do not have water”.

The Apremdo Market

The history behind the Apremdo Market is not pleasant, because the market women for whom the market was built, have rejected all attempts by the previous government to get them to occupy it. Markets stores are empty, whilst the Takoradi Market Circle continues to choke up with filth.

The women had complained about lack of some facilities, which will make their stay comfortable. In line with this, the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly gave a transport terminal, loading bay sheds and ground paving works on contract to Stephen Kwagyah Company Limited at a cost of Gh1.3m.

Another project at the market; the transport terminal lot 2, two-storey offices with ancillary facilities, 16 seater W/C Toilet, bath and Urinal, was given on contract to Fresscon Construction Limited also at a cost of Gh1.2m.

At the time of his inspection, Mr. K.K Sam was impressed with progress of work. Ground pavement works was progressing, the transport terminal and loading shed with fitted seats was at completion stages, whilst the two-storey office was also at completion stages.

“I am pretty sure that with the works ongoing here at this market, market women will see the need and motivation to come. We are also in close contact with the Metro Mass Transport buses to relocate from Takoradi to the Apremdo Market. This time around, we hope they will move so we can decongest the Takoradi Market Circle”. Mr. Sam noted.

Integrated Social Development Center and its ‘missing’ contractors

At Effiakuma, where an Integrated Social Development Center, one of its kind across the country, with commercial blocks is being constructed at former Afra Market, two contractors M/S Mak Projects Limited and another, were missing on site.

The project which started two years ago, and should have been completed within 12 calendar months when completed, will house homeless children and give them skill training. The commercial building will be given out for rent, whilst the revenues from it will be used to run the home.

However, according to the consultant to the project, letters written to them are yet to be responded to.

He said “we have written as consultants to the project series of letters to the contractors, but they are yet to respond to us two months now.”

The MCE, K.K Sam, hinted that, if the contractors do not show up on the site soon, “we will consider terminating the contract. We are going to talk to our legal consultants for advice.”

The MCE also visited the Whindo Abattoir to ascertain the level of hygienic conditions at the facility.

Even though he was generally comfortable with the facility, he charged them to ensure a cleaner environment “whilst we look for investors to help wall the facility.”

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana