The former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ashaiman, Ibrahim Baidoo, narrowly escaped death at the hands of robbers on Wednesday.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after he was attacked by some three armed robbers in front of his house in the evening at community 22 near in Tema.

According to a source close to Mr. Baidoo, the former MCE was about to enter his community 22 apartment around 7:00pm Wednesday evening, when the armed robbers who were riding on motor bikes crossed him and shot through his car.

“From the way the action went, you could say they had targetted to shoot him in the head but missed the target. Though he narrowly escaped the direct shot, effects of the bullet splashed on his eyes and he had to be rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for immediate treatment,” the source narrated.

According to the source, the armed robbers after firing the shots, made away with his private Chrysler salon car.

When Citi News visited the Ashaiman Divisional Police Command Thursday morning, they confirmed the incident but said they are still investigating the matter.

About Ibrahim Baidoo

Ibrahim Baidoo served as MCE for Ashaiman from 2013 to 2017, under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He came under pressure from members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the NDC was defeated in the December 7, 2016 election, after he was accused of trying to approve last minute contracts.

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana