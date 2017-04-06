SMSGH will hold the maiden edition of its much-anticipated business forum dubbed “The Rethink Series with the theme “The Go-Getter Mindset For Business” on April 7.

The event will come off at 5 pm at the M-Plaza Hotel, Roman Ridge. The event will host the pan-african business mogul, Michael Amankwa who is the CEO of CoreNett systems.

Michael Amankwa, who has etched a notable position in the African information technology space, stands by the assertion that if there are dreams about changing the lives of millions of people in Africa, then technology is one of the major roads that can lead us to the realization of this dream.

Hosting this event will be the affable and eloquent Anita Erskine and she will give attendees the chance to probe into Michael Amankwa’s mind and mine nuggets of business wisdom that will help them rethink how they do business.

As part of the objective to champion customer experience for businesses this year, SMSGH has created “The Rethink Series” to challenge dated notions around business and innovation. There would be multiple sessions each year, as the series means to engage attendees in a frenzy of fascinating peer-to peer, as well as mentored activities that inspire and challenge them to apply new insights and experiences in their professional lives.

This event is for small to mid-size business owners and business leaders from different backgrounds that want to see rapid growth in their business.

To register a seat for this event here or send an email to rethink@smsgh.com.

–

Source: SMSGH