The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Derry, has given a strong indication that members of the vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party, Delta Force, who raided the Kumasi Circuit Court earlier today [Thursday] and freed some suspects, will be arrested and brought to book.

He said other security agencies will be engaged if necessary, to clamp down on the group and ensure that justice prevails.

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Accra, Ambrose Derry warned the perpetrators that it will be in their interest to resubmit themselves to the police.

The Minister’s comments were on the back of the Delta Force’s attack on the Kumasi Circuit Court earlier today [Thursday], where 13 of their members were forcibly freed, after they had been remanded to lawful custody over a March 24 bloody attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

“We absolutely condemn the incident that took place in Kumasi. We are going to make sure that law takes it course and that no one in Ghana is above the law. The police are pursuing the 13 suspects, and I wish to make clear that we shall do all within our power to make sure that they are arrested and brought to face the law. Let the message go out there to the 13 persons that it is in their interest to resubmit themselves to the due process and have their day in court, that the police will pursue them, But if need be, we shall involve all other security agencies as it may be necessary to make sure that they are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command, has confirmed that it has arrested eight (8) members of the group who attacked the court.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah, told Citi News the eight were arrested around the Asafo overhead close to the Prempeh Assembly Hall in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor