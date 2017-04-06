The Tema Regional Police Command has begun investigations into the robbery attack on former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Ibrahim Baidoo.

Mr. Baidoo was attacked by three armed robbers on Wednesday evening when he was about entering his house at Tema Community 22.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Juliana Obeng, said the former MCE “was shot beneath his right eye, when he was entering his house at community 22 in Tema” and made away with his private Chrysler salon car.

“The suspects, three armed men, who were on a motor bike with locally made pistols, took away the victim’s blue -black Chrysler saloon car with registration number, GN2015-16,” the statement added.

The Police further called on the public to furnish them with information that could lead to the arrest of the robbers.

“…The Command would like to appeal to the general public to furnish it with accurate timely information that will lead to the arrest of these suspects,” the statement added.

Ibrahim Baidoo receiving treatment

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Baidoo is currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, who narrated what happened to Citi News, said the incident happened after an NDC meeting in the area.

He explained that, the committee tasked to investigate the party’s abysmal performance in the December 7, 2016 general elections, met with members of the NDC in the area earlier in the day.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], we met the Kwesi Botchwey committee where they came to interact with the party people in the area. He [Ibrahim Baidoo] was there; we all left there after 6:30pm. So he [Baidoo] got home around 8:00pm, and just after entering his house, some two unidentified young men appeared on a motorbike and ordered him to get out of his car. While he was getting out one pulled a gun through his eyes and shot him. Then they took the car and bolted.”

“The other person with the former MCE had to call a friend to rush in and pick him to the hospital. So they got to the Tema General Hospital and he was referred to Korle Bu. So since last night [Wednesday], doctors have been treating him till this [Thursday] morning,” Mr. Nukpenu added.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

