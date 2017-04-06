The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s justification of his appointments of Ministers’s of State for the Education and Agric Ministers as misplaced.

In an interview with Citi News, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Organiser, Anthony Nukpenu noted that the Akufo-Addo administration would have been better served by improving at the ministries the President as described as critical.

When President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in four Ministers of State at the Flagstaff House, he defended the creation of the portfolios which would be based at the presidency saying certain critical sectors needed additional “additional talents” to ensure their success.

But Mr. Nukpenu seemingly rubbished the President’s justification saying the Ministers basically offer little beyond policy direction.

“A minister is to just give political direction. He doesn’t have the technical know-how as to the operations of a ministry. He has the various directors who are trained for the job. The minister is supposed to be an inspiration giving the directive of the government or the president’s policy line so he rallies all the directors and workers to zoom into action and work.”

The Regional Organiser asserted further that “if you go and put a barrage of personalities and you don’t have the mechanisms and the logistics to give to the core technical hands, you are not doing anything.”

“What we need as a country is the various logistics that the people within the sector ministries need to move around and do the effective monitoring and to put in the valuation to make sure we deliver on the what we are doing as to education, health and Agric etc. those are the things we need,” Mr. Nukpenu added.

President Akufo-Addo was heavily criticised when his final batch of ministerial nominations ballooned his government size to 110 ministers and their deputies.

The number included four Ministers of State; Sarah Adjoa Sarfo for Procurement, Professor Kwesi Yankah for Education, Brian Acheampong as a Minister of State and Dr. Nurah Gyeile for the Agriculture.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana