Jihad Chabaan, the Lebanese Supervisor of Marwako Restaurant accused of allegedly shoving the face of a Ghanaian female employee in pepper, has requested for an out of court settlement.

According to lawyers for Chabaan, who made the request in court today [Thursday], the charges preferred against their client are misdemeanors, and that the court has the power to order the parties to attempt an out of court settlement.

He cited section 73 of the Courts Act in his argument, to back his request. The application was however opposed by the prosecution, arguing that one of the charges of causing harm, is a second-degree felony.

Jihad Chabaan is alleged to have pushed the victim’s face into blended pepper on Sunday, February 26, 2017. He has since been suspended by Management of Marwako, whiles he is facing trial.

The Police granted Mr. Chaaban bail of GHc 20,000 with two sureties, and as part of his bail conditions, he is expected to report to the Tesano District Police Station every Tuesday and Friday.

The case has been adjourned to April 10, 2017.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana