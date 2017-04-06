MainOne, Ghana’s leading communications solutions provider, has reiterated its commitment to enabling Ghana’s enterprises with premium connectivity, data center and value added services solutions.

This position was emphasized at its Business Breakfast Session, focused on Empowering Enterprises and themed, “Driving Business Productivity through Communications Solutions”.

At the event, MainOne urged businesses to continually seek improvement in business productivity and operational efficiency by taking advantage of the company’s reliable connectivity and network solutions developed for businesses in Ghana.

The event, which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, was attended by Senior Level IT Managers across various market sectors and featured presentations by the Country Manager for Google’s CSquared, Ghana, Estelle Akofio-Sowah, represented by the Partner Manager, Lord Osei-Ofori and the Sales and Operations Manager, Kwaku Agbesi.

In his presentation, MainOne’s Regional Business Executive, Kazeem Oladepo, highlighted the company’s products and services offering in Ghana, focusing on its coverage within Accra, Tema and immediate environs. He stressed MainOne’s partnership with infrastructure providers, such as Google’s CSquared, which supports its increasingly widespread availability of faster and more reliable internet services to users, including a host of enterprise customers in Ghana.

He assured customers that MainOne has evolved from a wholesale provider into a business that is increasingly focused on supporting enterprise clients with bespoke services that helps them to meet their day-to-day IT requirements. These services include pure internet and other connectivity services, as well as value added services such as cloud computing and collocation services.

He explained that the company will continue to take feedback from its customer and that the recent launch of its CBD PoP in Accra is in line with its objectives to meet increasing demand for highly efficient communications and value added services it provides.

In their reaction, Google’s CSquared Partner Manager, Lord Osei-Ofori observed that his company had built over 650km of fiber infrastructure within Accra, Tema and Kumasi and plans to building more within the next few months as part of its Project Link initiative.

In his words, “Project Link is about unleashing better connections across Ghana. The focus is on building better networks with greatly expanded capacity, working with partners like MainOne in building a stronger web in Africa and around the world.”

In a related development during the previous week, MainOne expounded its support for the development of homegrown enterprise-led solutions as the panacea toICT development constraints on the continent.

This position was made at the Technology for Business Forum, during the 2017 edition of the Enterprise Africa Summit, hosted by the British Council and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

At the three-day forum co-sponsored by MainOne, representatives from government, academia, policy-makers, the private sector, (impact) investors, development partners, civil society groups and entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa and the UK gathered at the British Council and the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, Ghana, to explore innovations in policy and practice in enterprise development and strategies towards strengthening entrepreneurship as a viable option for resilient development.

MainOne’s General Manager (Sales) for Ghana and Francophone West Africa, Angelo Govina who spoke during a panel session discussing the theme “Making Africa Competitive in the Global Digital Economy”, highlighted the shift from traditional to digital services and noted the role of technology in enabling businesses to not only overcome traditional competition and offer newer and more exciting offers to customers, but also to stay in business.

According to him, “Africa can only be competitive and provide homegrown solutions when we take advantage of available technology services that have enabled other countries.

The ability of Ghanaian businesses, for example, to emerge as African technology forces is directly impacted by their ability to quickly digitize their value proposition. This is why at MainOne, we envision a connected Africa that enables indigenous businesses in their quest for improved productivity and efficiency through dedicated and reliable connectivity services.”

