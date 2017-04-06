Ghana Water Company limited (GWCL), has begun the electronic billing of customers, while it phases out paper billing gradually.

SMS messages have already been sent to customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Western Regions.

“In our bid to serve the public better, the Management of the Ghana Water Company limited, wishes to inform our cherished customers that, it is making a transition from Paper Bill delivery to electronic billing (e-bills) through SMS and or Emails,” the company stated in a press release.

“GWCL began sending e-bills concurrently with paper bills from March 2017, and will gradually cease delivering that of the paper bills,” the release also noted.

The data collection to enhance the system is still on-going, according to GWCL, and it has urged customers to cooperate with its personnel in providing the required details which include the customer’s name, customer’s accounts number and customer’s Phone number and or email address.

The GWCL introduced an electronic billing system to replace the old paper system in June 2016 on a pilot basis in the Tema region.

The new electronic system will calculate the water consumption instantly, and automatically send to customers their corresponding bill via text message and or e-mail.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana