Ghana’s inactivity during the FIFA date for international friendlies has cost the Black Stars on the world ranking after slipping two places.

The Black Stars are now ranked 45th in the world but still remained eighth in Africa as FIFA took into account 129 games played.

Egypt remained the Africa No.1 country as they moved up one place to 35th on the table; followed by Senegal, Cameroon and Burkina Faso.

Ghana could not accumulate points after failed to arrange for friendlies due to the lack of cash by the Football Association.

Brazil capped off a fine fortnight of football as they moved to the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, reclaiming their seat at the top of the podium after a seven-year hiatus.

–

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana