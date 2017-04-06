Eight members of a vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Delta Force, have been arrested by the Police.

The arrest comes hours after some members of the group stormed a Kumasi Circuit Court today [Thursday], and freed some about 13 colleagues who were facing charges for causing disturbances at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council.

The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yaw Nketiah-Yeboah, confirmed the latest arrest to Citi News.

ASP YAW Nketiah Yeboah said the eight were arrested around the Asafo overhead close to the Prempeh Assembly Hall.

The 13 who were freed today [Thursday], were detained in connection with the group’s raiding of the Regional Coordinating Council on March 24, 2017, where they were alleged to have assaulted the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

After the judge’s decision to remand the suspects, the members said they were not going to allow the ruling to stand, and demanded that the 13 leave the court with them.

According to Citi News‘ reporter who was in court, the judge stood in shock at the group’s behaviour, and was on the verge of being assaulted by the vigilante group, before police intervened and ushered her into her chamber.

Meanwhile a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 13 who stood trial today.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana