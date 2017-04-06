Transport fares will from this morning see a fifteen percent increase.

This follows a publication from The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council earlier this week indicating the increase.

This is also the first increase to be recorded in transport fares this year.

General Secretary of the Ghana Transport Coordinating Council, Andrew Kwesi Kwakye in an interview with Citi Business News said the new fares will bepasted at the various transport terminals and stations to prevent any misunderstandings between drivers and passengers.

He pointed out that the new fares would be made available to help prevent confusion at the various transport terminals.

“We will actually do a transport sensitization where we will paste the transport fares at the various terminals and bus stops so that when we start implementing the prices from Thursday there will not be the usual confusion that comes along with new transport fares,” he assured.

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana