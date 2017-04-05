The fabric of cordiality is hugely tattered apparently at the very top of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, according to a report by the Special Budget’s Committee in Ghana’s Parliament.

The committee has oversight of specialized government institution such as the Electoral Commission.

This claim comes at a time when the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission has been nominated for the 2017 Chatham House price, a prestigious award from the UK.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Special Budgets Committee, said the seeming division could have negative implications on future elections if it is not resolved.

“A general observation from the committee was that the Commissioners are not on good terms. It cannot be good for the conduct of elections. For instance when they appeared before us and we asked about the whereabouts of the Chairman, the Deputy Commissioner said : ‘my information is that she has travelled outside.’ Without informing others, they don’t know that she is outside the country.

“The Deputy Commissioners did not know the whereabouts of the Chairperson of the Commission. It cannot be good for the image of the Commission. That is why we are saying that we should find a way of resolving the differences among them, but ultimately it will impact on the conduct of elections.”

There isn’t discord – Alhassan Ayuba

But the Assistant Head of Communications at the EC, Alhassan Ayuba on Eyewitness News, dismissed claims that there is discord between the EC Commissioners, saying “the Commissioners relate well with each other. I don’t know where that information is coming from.”

“It is an institution governed by rules and there are structures and they work cordially among themselves. Last two weeks they had a meeting and all of them attended… so I am stating emphatically that what I know is that there is a very cordial relationship between the Commissioners.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

