The police are yet to arrest members of the governing New Patriotic Party’s Invincible Forces who stormed the premises of the Eastern Regional National Health Insurance Authority and locked up the office of the regional manager, 48-hours after the incident occurred.

The group, numbering 20, on Monday stormed the premises demanding the immediate removal of the Regional manager, arguing that they could not work with him.

Although the police secured the premises, the office still remains locked.

Speaking to, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the Police service was still working to ensure maximum security at the premises before the office can be opened.

“Tuesday morning we were there, the office still remained closed. The other offices are opened so work is ongoing there; but that of the regional managers office remains closed. There are behind the scene moves to ensure that the place is opened as soon as possible. As we speak now, no arrest has been made.”

“The issue is that, some persons came to the office and closed it and that was why we were called in to ensure that nothing is destroyed there. That did not happen so we are looking into the matter of the closure,” he explained.

Invincible forces attacks

There have been several attacks perpetrated by vigilante groups aligned to the governing party.

For instance, about a week ago, a vigilante group in the Ashanti Region, Delta Forces, attacked the Regional Security Coordinator, George Adjei.

The key suspect in that assault, Kwadwo Bamba, who is believed to be the organizer, allegedly stormed the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council with some thugs, demanding the removal of Mr. Adjei.

In another instance, one ASP Nanka-Bruce, who served at the Flagstaff House under the NDC administration, was attacked by some of these groups.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

