A policeman has been arrested in the Upper West Regional Capital, Wa, for allegedly shooting a 23-year-old civilian who was riding an unregistered motorbike.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, ACP Edward Oduro Kwarteng confirmed that the officer involved is currently in the grips of the regional police command and assisting with investigations.

He further called for calm as he said the police continued to investigate the incident.

The victim, Ali Rashid, was said to have been shot by the police officer, who was stationed at the Wa main traffic light after he resisted arrest for riding an unregistered motorbike.

“Ali Rashid has been discharged from hospital and the suspect has been arrested and detained for investigations,” ACP Oduro Kwarteng also noted.

Following the shooting, some residents of Wa went on a violent protest pelting stones and blocking roads leading to a police officer sustaining injury.

Subsequently, a policewoman in Wa took to her Facebook page to insult the Natives of Wa.

The officer, Believe Amedzro, described the residents as ‘fools’ and their forefathers as ‘criminals’, on her Facebook wall Tuesday morning.

The residents, outraged by her comments, appealed to the Inspector General of Police to repremand her insulting the people of Wa.

Believe Amedzro has since been summoned to Accra by the Inspector General of Police to answer for her conduct.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana