The Youth of Nkoranza in the Brong Ahafo Region, have reversed a curse they invoked on the Electoral Commission (EC) in the area, barring them from conducting the District Assembly Elections there.

The area is without a functioning assembly following violent clashes and the failure of residents to partake in the last District Level elections conducted by the Electoral Commission over the DKM saga that hit the area.

The youth invoked curses and banned all political activities to compel authorities to act in ensuring that their monies are refunded.

But at a purification exercise on Tuesday, Nana Kwabena Nyarko, a fetish priest and leader of the youth, who reversed curse, said the district was ready to host the elections.

The ceremony was performed in the Aprewa River, where eggs, a chicken and a sheep were offered to pacify the gods of the land.

They blamed their predicament on the lack of vigilance and supervision on the part of government and the Bank of Ghana (BoG), and appealed to President Akufo Addo to help them retrieve their investments.

Nana Kwabena Nyarko explained that, their decision to reverse the curse was to enable the assembly elect its members to facilitate development in the area.

He however warned and prayed that the gods deal with any resident who backtracks from the purification exercise and invokes fresh curses.

“We want to have our assembly election so that everyone would be free minded to vote for his or her candidate to represent us at the various Assemblies both North and South.

They mentioned DKM Diamond Micro-finance, God is Love Fun Club, Jastar Motors and Investments Company Limited, Little Drops Association, Care for Humanity and Eye Adom Fun Club as the worst culprits in the scandal.

The EC has set 11th April, 2017, to conduct fresh district level elections for Nkoranza North and South Districts.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana