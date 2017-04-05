The new Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kweku Owusu, has paid a day’s working visit to institutions and agencies that operate in the maritime industry in the Western Region.

His maiden visit, since his appointment this year, was to familiarize with agencies under the authority’s watch and to have firsthand information on the issues confronting the maritime space.

The Ghana Maritime Authority is mandated to monitor, regulate and coordinate activities in the maritime industry in Ghana, in line with International Maritime Organization’s standards and codes.

VTMIS staff working hours to be reviewed

He first visited the Vessel Traffic and Monitoring Information systems in Takoradi. Over there, he was shown graphic representation of vessel movement in the marine space in the western region.

After some discussions, he directed that the monitoring hours for each staff be reviewed downward to 6 from the current 12 hours.

“You are human beings, you cannot work continuously for 12 hours before you switch over. It has to be 6 hours, instead of the 12” Mr. Owusu told the monitoring team.

Work for Ghana, not a political party – Nana Nketsia

Mr. Owusu paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of the Essikadu Traditional Area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V at his palace at Essikadu.

“I have come here to introduce myself to you respectfully and to seek your guidance and support to steer the affairs of the Maritime Authority in the region” Mr. Owusu said

Nana Kobina Nketsia also welcomed him and pledged his support for the operations of the authority.

He however admonished the new boss to “work for Ghana and not any other political party.

Nana Nketsia said “it is reasonable for people appointed to such high positions to be working for the political party that brought them there. But I am admonishing you not to work for any political party but for the nation. Remember Ghana first in all that you do. Let the love for Ghana lead you in your endeavors and we will also give you the support you need.”

Satellite Campus for Regional Maritime University in W/Region

Mr. Kweku Owusu has revealed plans are afoot to put up a satellite campus for the regional maritime university in Sekondi – Takoradi.

He noted that, increasing activities in Ghana’s marine domain will require that more people are continuously trained to take up the opportunities in that industry.

“As the president said, we want to create jobs for our youth. This means we have to give them the skills they need to be employed in the marine space. We are considering having a satellite campus for the Regional Maritime University in Takoradi. This will help us run intensive short-term programmes to equip our youth to take up opportunities the sector presents” Mr. Owusu explained.

Sekondi Naval Base VTMIS non-functional for 3 years

Mr. Owusu also visited the Naval Command at Sekondi.

He noted that, the navy’s contribution towards maritime safety cannot be underestimated in view of the oil industry in Ghana.

Navy officers who welcomed Mr. Owusu to the command however requested him to expedite action on getting back on stream a VTMIS repeater at the Naval Base which has been broken down for the past three years.

He responded that “immediately I took over, I have had engagements with the installers of the facility and that in three weeks, they will come to your end to fix them”.

Takoradi GMA office not the best

Mr. Owusu also bemoaned the state of the regional office building which is supposed to regulate the Takoradi Port, scores of vessels and more importantly the Jubilee partners and its ancillary companies.

“The location of the current office for the regional GMA puts it away from institutions it must regulate.”

Mr. Owusu explained that as part of the authority’s quest to become more visible and efficient, a new office fitted with modern equipment will be built in the metropolis.

Other places visited

Before Mr. Owusu ended his tour, he visited the newly constructed Takoradi Container Terminal which will be receiving containers from the Takoradi Port to decongest the port premises.

He was impressed with work and called for collaboration and team work.

He proceeded to the Albert Bosomtwi Sam Fishing Habour to interact with the manager of the fishing habour and finally to the director of the Takoradi Port Capt. Afadzi, where they talked about matters relating to making the maritime authority more vibrant and visible to its partners.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana