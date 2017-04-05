The cause of the ‘mysterious’ deaths of four students at the Kumasi Academy at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region, has been found to be Meningitis.

This was revealed after autopsies of three of the deceased were conducted by three health facilities; St. Patrick’s Hospital, St. Michael’s Hospital and the School of Medical Sciences.

Between the 22nd of March and the 31st March, the four students passed away at various health facilities in the region at different times.

Students of KUMACA demonstrated against the school authorities demanding to go home following these deaths, and almost clashed with police officers maintaining law order.

At a press conference addressed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, he explained that, “through the collaborative efforts of experts from the Ghana Health Service at the district, regional and national level together with an experienced colleague from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the School of Medical Sciences, we can note the cause of these deaths as Meningitis.”

The Regional Minister noted that, together with the Regional Directorate of Health, in their bid to ensure that lives are preserved, have “designated hospitals for all Senior High Schools, embarking on massive awareness of the general public on Meningitis and other epidemic prone conditions, intensifying surveillance at all levels and straightening collaboration between GES and GHS to ensure the health and safety of all students.”

Mr. Osei Mensah added that “we expect increasing reported cases due to the improved and high index of suspicion on the side of clinicians” however, “with enhanced surveillance, cases would be detected early and managed with available appropriate antibiotics for favourable health outcomes.”

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana