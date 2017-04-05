Best Female Vocalist nominee in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Petrah, has revealed what she intends to do if she wins her slot.

The Manner Records singer took to social media to say that if she wins the Best Female Vocalist award, she will run home naked.

“The #VGMAs is all over my mind. If I should win the best female vocalist, I could tear my cloth and run home naked,” she had tweeted.

With her debut single ‘My Man,’ Petrah is locked in a duel with vocalists like Adina, Becca, MzVee, and Piesie Esther in that category.

Petrah recently released her latest tune ‘Odo’ which features Samini and Cynthia Morgan. It’s available on iTunes.

She also has a single ‘Baby’, featuring Reekado Banks of the Mavin Records.

The 17th Vodafone Ghana Music, organised by Charterhouse, comes off Saturday, 8th April, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana