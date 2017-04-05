Taxi drivers in the Ho Municipality have been schooled on soft skills to improve their customer relations to meet the growing demands in the tourism and hospitality industry.

As one of the emerging cities in Ghana, the Volta Regional Capital is experiencing a corresponding growth in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The Volta Region hosts some of the renowned hotels and attractive sites in the country, and has in recent times seen an increased number of tourists who trip the Regional Capital, Ho, for purposes relaxation and site seeing.

Realizing the key role taxi drivers play in the hospitality industry, Management of Christian Gardens Restaurant; a new restaurant in Ho, have organized an evening interactive section with the drivers to train them on human relation skills as contact persons.

In an interview with Citi News, the CEO of Christian Gardens Restaurant, George Sika, said the training idea came after noticing that the drivers play a critical role in the tourism sector.

He said the drivers were trained in developing their communication skills and helping visitors locate tourist sites in the region, as well as hotel and restaurant facilities in the capital.

The drivers who expressed satisfaction over the encounter, told Citi News the training was an eye-opener and would go a long way to help them in service delivery and increase their sales.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana