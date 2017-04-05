The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has encouraged young women undergoing training in electronics, to develop industry-demand skills that will help them participate meaningfully in the labor market.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the Pentecost Vocational Training Institute (PVTI) under the theme “Female Professionals in Electronics”, the First Lady asked the female graduates not to waver in their quest to acquire skills in an area largely dominated by men, being mindful of the importance of electronics in Ghana’s development and the positive influence they will have on other women with similar ambitions.

“The Ghanaian government is committed to solving the problem of unemployment and increase the avenue for female employment to bring about economic wellbeing. I am therefore glad to know that the council for technical and vocational education and training is vigorously pursuing strategies to provide industry demand driven skill to our youth. This will make them participate meaningfully in the labor market.”

The First Lady further commended the partnership between Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the German Development Agency, and their private sector partner, Samsung, for the project, noting that the project will make the girls locally productive and globally competitive.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana