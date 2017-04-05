An Accra Circuit Court has struck out a suit against a man who allegedly declared that, former President John Mahama was going to drop dead during the 2016 Independence Day parade because of the apparent disinterest of prosecution.

According to the Judge, Aboagye Tandoh, the prosecution in the case has on a number of occasions, failed to appear in court.

The defendant, Kwame Gyebi, is alleged to have made the comment at a drinking spot at Dzworwulu in Accra, and this was witnessed by some people.

He was said to have boasted that he knew what he was referring to, and dared anyone to mark his words.

The matter was thus reported to the Airport Police.

He was later charged with threat of death and offensive conduct and arraigned.

During the course of the trial in October 2016, the court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Gyebi after he absented himself from court.

By: Fred Djanbanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana