Chelsea manager Antonio Conte “may be the best”, says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola who has “learned a lot” from teams managed by the Italian.

Guardiola and Conte are both in their debut season in English football and face each other again on Wednesday.

The latter has fared better, with his Chelsea side leading the Premier League, 11 points ahead of fourth-placed City.

“My opinion about my colleague Conte is that he’s superb,” said the Catalan.

“He was able to make Italy play beautiful football – Juventus too – in a culture where it’s so defensive.

“He’s an excellent manager, I learn a lot when I see his teams – Juventus, Italy and now. I like to do that because you see what they want to do. Their teams control a lot of aspects.

“Maybe he’s the best.”

–

Source: BBC