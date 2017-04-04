Students and pupils of Saps School Ltd in Teshie-Nungua, have donated seven bags of rice and two gallons of the oil to Citi FM’s Easter Orphan Project.

Three staff of the school made the donation at the premises of Citi FM, whilst also making individual donations of one bag of rice each.

The Karisa foundation also made a donation to the charity drive with eight cartons of moisturising lotion.

The Easter Orphan Project seeks to support some selected orphanages in the country and ensure that these orphanages receive enough supplies to last them for a whole year.

For over a decade, Citi FM has been supporting three orphanages with the project; the Baptist School Complex (BASCO) an orphanage at Trotor, Suhum, in the Eastern Region, the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The station has always welcomed donations in cash and kind from the public.

Persons seeking to donate towards the project can come to the office of Citi FM at Adabraka, behind the Adabraka Police Station, or send cash donations via mobile money via 024 337 4093.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana