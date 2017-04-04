Former Ghana International Nii Odartey Lamptey has backed the re-appointment of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars Head Coach. The 56 year old has been named head coach beating Frenchman Williy Sagnol and Belgian Hugo Broos to the job.

This will be Kwesi Appiah’s second spell as head coach of the team after he was sacked after Ghana’s dismal showing at the 2014 World Cup. Odartey Lamptey is however excited with the appointment and is backing the former Al Khartoum manager to be a success in his second stint as head coach.

“I think it is a good move, because nothing has changed since he left the first time. In life we learn from our mistakes, and I believe he has learnt a lot from the mistakes he made in the past, and will be a better coach this time around,”

He told Accra based Citi fm Odartey Lamptey also went on to suggest that Kwesi Appiah should be assisted by a number of former players to help him settle better into the job.

“I think he should surround himself with some ex footballers, maybe a couple of player from the 1992 AFCON squad,” he added.

Appiah will be handed a two-year contract and will start his duties on 1st May, 2017, with his first task to try and qualify Ghana to the 2018 World Cup.

By Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana