Four more Chinese illegal miners have been arrested at Denkyira, a village near Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region days after six persons, including three Chinese were arrested for illegal mining.

The suspects, who are believed to have been working with the 6 men that were arrested last week, escaped arrest during the previous swoop.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirming the arrest to Citi News, noted that they were part of that group but they managed to evade the police during their operation last week.

“Subsequently during the week, they were rounded up at the same location and they are in our custody as we speak now,” ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said.

“After we conclude our investigations, were are likely to confer charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, mining without a license and possibly charge them with other offences,” he added.

The operation last week was led by the New Juaben Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Richardson Kumekor.

The police task force managed to retrieve four excavators, two pump action guns, over sixty cartridges and three pumping machines from the galamsey site.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana