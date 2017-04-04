Black Stars striker Abdul Majid Warris shattered the dreams of many young Ghanaian women who were looking to hook up with him after completing the Islamic marriage rites to take his long-standing girlfriend Habeeba Sinare as a wife in Accra over the weekend.

The FC Lorient star has officially married Habeeba in accordance to Islamic traditions, a source close to the Sinari Family disclosed.

The marriage, which was attended by family members of both the bride and the groom as well as friends of the 2o-year-old lady, was blessed at a mosque at Pig farm, a suburb of Accra, followed by a moderate merry-making.

Habeeba, who is a daughter of Alhaji Saeed Sinare former Ghana Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a niece to popular Ghana actress Kalsoum Sinare, is expected to join the former Spartak Moscow striker at his base in France.

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris

The 25-year-old striker was however not present at the ceremony as he was in action on that very day for his Ligue 1 side in their 1-0 win over Stade Malherbe Caen.

–

By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana