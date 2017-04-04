The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named James Kwesi Appiah as the new coach of senior national team, the Black Stars.

The decision was taken by the Executive Committee of the GFA on Tuesday after approving the report of the six-man coaching search committee.

The committee headed by the GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi whittled down the number of coaches interested from over hundred to three.

Appiah will be handed a two-year contract and will start his duties on 1st May, 2017. He will also take full charge of the Local Black Stars.

Frenchman, Willy Sagnol and Cameroon boss, Hugo Broos had also been interviewed for the position.

–

By: Citi Sports Desk