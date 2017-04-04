Interior Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, has given a new double cabin pickup vehicle to the Nandom district police command in the Upper West Region.

It was in fulfilment of his 2016 campaign promise to support the Nandom district police to sustain law and order there.



As a Lawyer, the Nandom Legislator unveiled his plan to build two police stations at Ko and Kokoligu in the Lambusie district, to reduce pressure on the Lambussie-Karni district police station.

Hon. Ambrose Dery paid a four-day working visit to some selected communities in his constituency, where he donated grinding mills and fishing nets to women groups and fisher folks.

The beneficiary communities include Ketuo, Tankyara, Sonne, Gengengkpe, Guri and Kokoligu.

The Nandom legislator met with heads of security agencies, traditional authorities and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership in the constituency.

He also interacted with his constituents from Wa Township and Tamale, where he advised them to remain united and pray for him to alleviate their plight.

“I want to thank you very much for reposing your confidence in me. I promise you, myself and our President, Nana Akufo-Addo will not fail you.”

“I have an office in the township of Nandom where you can submit your concerns to my secretary for redress. If you are in Accra and you need to see me, come to my office on Tuesdays I am available to meet you”, he stated.

The Nandom district is confronted with a myriad of developmental challenges such as poor road network, lack of electricity, potable water and health facilities.

It is the expectation of residents there that Hon. Ambrose Dery will fix the problems.

Construction of urban roads is in progress in the Nandom Township, whilst the Monyupelle-Kusele-Gengengkpe-Baselb through Tom to Ko, and Dumaje to the Nandom Hospital roads have been awarded on contract.

The Nandom township to Kogle, Naapaal, Dabagteng, Betaglu and Goziir Nag-nyaa, Nandom and Nadomkpee, Dondometeng and Biiregangn, Nandom,Tampelle, Kokoligu and Hamile among others are to be constructed.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah & Joseph Ziem/citifmonline.com/Ghana