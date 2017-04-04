The African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) will support an independent inquiry into the AMERI power deal.

The centre insists that, such an enquiry will help lay to rest any doubts and debate currently ongoing about the appropriateness or otherwise of the deal.

In an interview with, the Deputy Executive Director at ACEP, Benjamin Boakye, opined that Ghanaians remained unconvinced byof the 17-member committee under the Energy Ministry reviewing the deal.

The committee indicated that, Ghana was made to pay $150 million extra in commission to Africa & Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI) Group LLC for the construction of a power plant.

The committee, chaired by Philip Addison, a known NPP lawyer, also said it had discovered many lapses in the contract, which was worth $510 million, and was signed by the John Mahama government.

Ghanaians remain unconvinced

But more clarity on the issue, beyond the report findings, is needed to clear the air on the matter, Mr. Boakye said.

“The Ministry of Energy that commissioned the committee to work would have to speak these matters and clear the air about how the whole process went and also how he [the Energy Minister] can assure Ghanaians that he has a strategy for the many questions we have on our minds.”

“We are still not convinced that we had value for money with that AMERI deal and people negotiated on behalf of Ghana. I think that if we get to speak to everybody that matters, we will find out what the true situation is and I think that an independent inquiry will deliver on these concerns,” he said.

Some these uncertainties stemmed from a press conference held by the Minority in Parliament.

The Minority said the 17-member committee had compromised itself when the Turkish firm connected to the AMERI deal, PPR, funded the hotel bills and plane tickets of the Philip Addison-led committee’s trip to Dubai.

The Minority also questioned why the committee would not outrightly recommend the termination of the contract and take criminal action.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana