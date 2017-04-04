A group, made up of residents of Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti region, has expressed regret that President Akufo-Addo has not appointed their Member of Parliament, K.T Hammond to serve in his government as a minister.

According to them, the MP was very vocal during the party’s electioneering campaign, and was instrumental in its victory at the December polls, and therefore merited an appointment in government.

They alleged that the President had assured constituents on three different occasions that he would hand K.T Hammond a ministerial position, but the president was yet to fulfill his promise three months into his government.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the convener of the group, Richard Yeboah, said, “We cannot measure the disappointment that we are going through because we are hurt by the single decision by the President to snub our MP, KT Hammond… We know the caliber of person K.T Hammond is, within and outside the party.”

He noted that the group was surprised that the president had sidelined K.T Hammond, saying the legislator was instrumental in exposing alleged shady deals under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

He added that, K.T Hammond served impressively under the John Kufuor government and played a role in setting the pace for commercial exploitation of Ghana’s oil.

He told host, Richard Sky, that K.T Hammond was one of the very few senior members of Parliament within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) majority, and therefore should have been appointed considering his depth of knowledge and experience.

“We are expecting that K.T Hammond if the president was going to mention some members for parliament, K.T was going to be part. We have 110 ministers without our MP who is key. That is why we are worried and we want to find out from the parliament why it is so,” he said.

“We are not putting pressure on the president. The president has the sole prerogative to appoint and sack ministers, but our interest is in the fact that K.T played a key role in our December victory and that he must be considered for a ministerial appointment, and because he has not been mentioned, we are only interested in knowing why he was not mentioned,” he added.

Richard Yeboah, however denied that the group was being sponsored by Mr. KT. Hammond to push his campaign for him to be given a ministerial appointment.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

